22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow spends time with Pelham Elementary students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Pelham Elentary School in Amherst took part in African American Reading Day on Tuesday.

As part of the school’s second year participating in this event, 22News reporter Tashanea Whitlow read to fourth grade students.

One fourth grader at the reading told 22News what historic figures she’s learned about through African American Reading Day.

“I learned about Dr. Martin Luther King,” said the fourth grader. “And the other day we went to a play, they showed us Rosa Parks.”

The book that was read to fourth grade students at Pelham Elementary School on Tuesday was When the Beat Was Born.