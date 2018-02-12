Westfield State University students discuss current controversial racial topics

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University students addressed some big issues on Monday.

It was one of many events that the university has planned as a part of Black History Month.



A small group of students gathered in the Tekoa Room of the campus dining common to talk about the topic of race.

They discussed issues ranging from how race is perceived in the media and society, and then connected it back to real world examples, including NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protesting of the national anthem that sparked both controversy and support.



Students told 22News the divides can only heal once people stop being afraid to talk about race.



“It’s okay to talk about race and it’s okay to talk about all of these issues,” Nathaniel Ferreira, a senior at Westfield State University told 22News. “It’s needed to. You have to have these discussions because if you are just going to not talk about it then all of these issues are just going to keep popping up.”



Their Black History Month events continue with an open mic night dedicated to Whitney Houston and an awards ceremony to celebrate black students, faculty and staff who have done great things on campus.