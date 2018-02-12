Westfield Municpal Airport presented with a donation check

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing and the Thunderbolt Council presented the donation check on Monday. The City of Westfield and Westfield Municipal Airport were honored with the donation because of the resources and support they provide to the airmen in the community.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News, “We’ll be putting it right back either into a future show or something to do with the airport. Something in collaboration with the airport and air national guard to give back.”

Other donations will be given out to community organizations who provide the same support as the City of Westfield and the Westfield Municipal Airport.