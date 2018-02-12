Western Massachusetts communities raised more than 100K in relief efforts for Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities in western Massachusetts raised more than $180,000 to support relief efforts for Puerto Rico.

In the last five months, Western Mass. United for Puerto Rico collected thousands of pounds worth of items as well as cash donations for relief efforts following hurricane Maria.

On Monday, the organization announced the projects the money will help fund, include rebuilding churches, medical services, and launching a community solar-powered laundromat.

22News spoke with Waleska Lugo director of Hidden Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley about all the efforts.

“What we didn’t anticipate that was exciting to see, is that the community also wanted to give to displaced families who were arriving from Puerto Rico, and we have them in the thousands,” Lugo said.

The organization announced that $80,000 will go to the United Way of Pioneer Valley who is helping families relocate to western Massachusetts. $100,000 will go to organizations in Puerto Rico trying to rebuild.