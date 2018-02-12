Water and sewer rates are going higher in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Greenfield residents will be paying higher water and sewer bills this year.

The city increased the water rates by 10 percent, and sewer rates by 15 percent. Combined water and sewer bills will be an average $9 more per month.

“Its been something that’s been needed to get done for a while,” said Daniel Bilankov of Greenfield. “If the residents here could know matter more about it and they could help that would be awesome.”

The town increased the rates to pay for the costs of major infrastructure projects, like replacing a more than 75 year old water main on Leyden Road. The city also spent half a million dollars to repair the 100 year old Rocky Mountain Water Tank near Poet’s Seat Tower. This is the first time in 7 years that Greenfield raised its water and sewer rates.

“We were actually trying to hold off until July 1st but we just couldn’t do it,” said Greenfield DPW Director, Don Ouellete. “All of that has been adding to the capital cost and unfortunately we need to raise the rates in order to do that.”

Ouellete told 22News residents should expect another 5 to 10 percent increase on their water and sewer bills over the next year-and-a-half to pay for future infrastructure projects. Those include upgrading the waste water treatment plant and sewer main replacements.

A recent survey showed Greenfield’s water and sewer rates were less than the state average.