Voodoo adherents worry about backlash after recent crimes

Associated Press Published:
Rachel Hilaire and Peggy LaBossiere appear at Brockton District Court on on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Bridgewater, Mass. The two sisters tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said. The women also threatened to cut off the head of the unnamed girl's 8-year-old brother with a machete, authorities said. LaBossiere, 51, and Hilaire, 40, denied injuring the girl and threatening the boy and pleaded not guilty Monday, Jan. 29, to mayhem, assault and other charges. (Marc Vasconcellos/Enterprisenews.com via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Haitian Vodou adherents are defending their faith following two separate Boston-area crimes that authorities say are linked to Voodoo practices.

Two sisters in East Bridgewater were arrested last month after authorities say they burned and permanently disfigured a 5-year-old girl in a “voodoo ritual.”

A week later, Brockton police said a mother stabbed her two sons to death in what she described as a ritual involving “voodoo stuff.”

Voodoo refers to religious practices developed by Caribbean slaves who took spiritual traditions from their native Africa and merged them with elements of Christianity and other faiths.

Practitioners of Haitian Vodou, which adherents spell differently to distinguish it from other variants, say the religion doesn’t sanction violence and fear the crimes will spark a backlash against their community.

 

