Two taken to hospital after fiery crash in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police are looking into what led up to a fiery crash on Route 67 early Monday morning.

According to a post on the Palmer Police Department Facebook page, two drivers were taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” following the 3:00 a.m. accident.

When officers got to the site of the crash, one car was fully engulfed in flames and the other was resting on a guard rail.

Warren police officers and firefighters were also called in to help. Palmer police are still investigating the crash.