Continuing our celebration of Black History Month, Bending Towards Justice: The Art of Robert Templeton And the Struggle for Civil Rights is currently on display at Gateway City Arts. Co-Owners Lori Divine-Hudson and Vitek Kruta shared the details.

The Art of Robert Templeton And the Struggle for Civil Rights

February 3rd – March 3rd

Gateway City Arts

92-114 Race Street, Holyoke

413-650-2670

gatewaycityarts.com