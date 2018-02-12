Survey finds affordable housing scarce in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Regional Housing Redevelopment Authority said there is less affordable housing in Franklin County due to a lack of inventory and lower wages.

A recent housing survey in Shelburne Falls found that 54 percent of households fall within federal income limits for affordable housing. But less than six percent of the town’s housing is actually considered affordable.

Housing is considered affordable if the resident spends no more than 30 percent of their gross income on housing costs.

The Regional Housing Authority’s Executive Director Frances Pheeny told 22News there’s a critical need for affordable housing across Franklin County.

“In the last two weeks, we have had over 300 people come in ask for various types of assistance,” Pheeny said.

Pheeny said they are working to increase family and senior affordable housing throughout Franklin County.

The Housing Redevelopment Authority provides a number of services, including rental and emergency assistance, and housing rehabilitation programs.

Pheeny said there is a plan to build 34 new units of senior affordable housing in Sunderland.