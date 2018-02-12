State legislature sends $3.6 billion repair and improvements bill to Governor’s desk

BOSTON (WWLP) – Cities and towns may soon get money from the state for facility repair and improvement projects.

The Senate’s version of the bill includes funding for a regional lockup facility in Hampden County as well as funding for efforts to improve access to vocational schools.

The funding is part of a $3.6 billion capital bond bill for repairs and improvements to facilities across the state.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser filed an approved amendment that would allocate $3 million for the design and construction of a regional lockup facility in Hampden County.

Lesser said Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi have expressed the need for a new facility for pre-arraignment lock-ups.

The bill also includes funds for a study of vocational education. In a statement to 22News, Lesser said, in part:

“We need to take stock of where we are with vocational educational programs to better understand what our vocational schools need and how we can help them put people to work filling these high-tech jobs.”

The bill must get the Governor’s signature before funding can be allocated.