State and local police reminding residents to turn in their bump stocks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police continue to remind people to turn in bump stocks if you haven’t already.

Massachusetts put a ban on bump stocks on February 1, making it illegal to own one.

If you still own a bump stock, which is an add on that can make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a machine gun, the law requires you to turn it into police.

Chicopee police have already had four bump stocks turned in.

22News spoke to some, who say the law should make the streets a little safer.

“I think it would be safer to just take guns off the streets period,” John Mento Jr. of Springfield said. “I don’t believe people should have them.”

If you are caught with a bump stock, you could face criminal prosecution, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.