Sen. Markey: Trump infrastructure plan a “monetary mirage”

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is blasting President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion plan for the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, calling it a “monetary mirage.”

The Massachusetts Democrat said the bill would commit just $200 billion of direct federal investment while cutting other core transportation and infrastructure programs like Amtrak and federal transit grants.

Markey said the plan would also limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to review, modify or block environmentally harmful projects.

Markey was joined by the Massachusetts Municipal Association and a transportation advocacy group in criticizing the White House infrastructure proposal at Monday’s news conference. He said the bill relies on public-private partnerships and would force cash-strapped states and municipalities to bear the burden for paying for the infrastructure projects.

Markey serves on two committees with jurisdiction over the bill.