Florence residents tired of potholes on Glendale Road damaging vehicles

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes are getting worse in communities across western Massachusetts.



Potholes have been spotted in multiple spots along Glendale Road in Florence and residents told 22News they’ve been causing damage to their cars.



22News shot video on Monday of drivers having to slow down and avoid potholes on the road.

Frequent freezing and thawing periods have been causing more potholes to form across western Massachusetts.

One Florence resident told 22News she sees a lot of them when she drops her son off at daycare.

“I’m worried about the alignment in my car I’m worried about popping a tire, and having my son in my car with me,” said Katie Moynihan. “Who wants to stranded on the side of the road, a narrow road at that, with your little one in the car especially in the cold, it’s getting ridiculous.”



So far this year, MassDOT has filled more than 2000 potholes in the state.



Northampton DPW told 22News they do monitor this area regularly and that the recent weather patterns have been causing their pothole repairs to come undone.