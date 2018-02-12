Residents of Chicopee Village Townhome describe their trash situation as “disgusting”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spoke with residents who said they worry the trash problem will persist.

“There’s been times were the whole street has been flooded, and it’s caused traffic problems, problems for people to walk by, to get our mail. It’s hectic,” said Jasmine Matos of Chicopee.

When 22News took shots of trash piled up at the Chicopee Village Townhome a month ago, management said the trash company had not picked up, and it was a “unique situation.”

When 22News came back this Sunday, we saw trash piled up again. By Monday afternoon, the trash had been cleared, but residents said the issue has been going on for months.

Ricardo Tavarez of Chicopee told 22News, “It’s more of a recent problem, but I’d have to say within the last six months. It gets to the point where you can’t even get to the opening to dump out the trash. The trash is just there.”

22News went to the apartment’s offices during business hours but we could not reach management in person or by phone.

Jasmine Matos blames the tenants for the trash problem, “I feel like it’s residents being lazy, they don’t take the time to actually dump it into the garbage. The fact that it’s left out, it is a $100 fine for each bag, and I know security has been going through the bags to find names to bill the persons. It’s disgusting.”

The complex does have “no dumping” signs posted that say the dumpsters are under surveillance.