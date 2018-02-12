Rep. John Scibak to leave State House at the end of current legislative session

BOSTON (WWLP) – South Hadley State Representative John Scibak has served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for 15 years, but at the end of this session he plans to let someone else take over the seat.

He was first elected to the State House in 2002.

He’s served as chair of the Public Service and Labor and Workforce Development committees and is the current chair of the Higher Education Committee.

In a statement to 22News, Scibak said, in part:

“It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve as State Representative and I am grateful to the residents of Easthampton, Hadley, Granby and South Hadley for their support and the trust they placed in me.”

Rep Scibak said he still has a lot of budget priorities and bills which he hopes to get passed before he leaves.