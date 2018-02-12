Pothole patching in full swing amid reports of large road craters

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Was your weekend fun deflated by a popped tire — or worse? It’s a black hole and can suck the money right out of your wallet.

The mean streets of western Massachusetts are back. “These streets have been terrifying for like the past year now,” said Christian Ever of Chicopee.

Everywhere we went, the pothole patchers followed.

“Everybody is still driving slow on this street. As you see, nobody wants to drive fast,” explained Ever.

From Broadway to James Street in Chicopee, crews were shoveling in and tamping down the temporary cold patch material.

22News came across road craters three to four inches deep and filled with water. This water will expand when it freezes and it makes the potholes even bigger. It can definitely pop a tire.

“Not only that but it will also cause more internal damage, your axle could brake, your lower control arm, your tie rods could bend so there could be a lot more substantial damage on the car,” explained Stephen Powell, the Owner of Kaput’s Auto Body & Sales in Chicopee.

Bill Trudeau from the Insurance Center of New England told 22News you can claim pothole damage, but it might be worth it. You’ll have to pay the deductible first and it might add points to your policy.

“So it is considered an accident under collision, so it just would set that process in motion,” said Trudeau.

If it’s a state road, you can also go after the government. Take a picture, note the date and time and get two damage estimates, but it’s your burden of proof. Sometimes you have to prove they knew about it, and did nothing for 30 days.

If you’ve already contacted the state or town and they haven’t helped in a timely manner, let us know about it by e-mailing ReporitIt@WWLP.com.