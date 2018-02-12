Pittsfield man pleads not guilty to July 2017 murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court Monday morning to one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Paul Henry last July.

Fred Lantz, spokesman for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News 39-year-old JC Chadwell was ordered held without the right to bail during his arraignment, and is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 14.

Chadwell is accused of shooting and killing Henry on John Street the night of July 4, 2017.