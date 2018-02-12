Pet Corner: Alex

Name: Alex

Location: Springfield Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Ferret

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years

Color: Brown with white



Background



Ferret facts:

Ferrets are highly curious, interactive pets that require a good deal of care. Children, particularly infants, should never be left unsupervised with ferrets (or with any other companion animal).

Keeping ferrets humanely may be a challenge for individuals who are unfamiliar with their needs and habits. Ferrets sleep much of the time, but when awake are both curious and highly active.

They should not be confined to a cage at all times, yet need close supervision when allowed out of their enclosures. It is usually necessary to take special measures to “ferret-proof” homes where ferrets are kept to ensure their safety.

Like other companion animals, ferrets require periodic veterinary check-ups and veterinary care when needed. Be sure to find a veterinarian in your community who is experienced with ferret care.

Pet ferrets should be spayed or neutered to prevent them from adding to the numbers of unwanted and homeless ferrets in need of shelter and rescue.

Ferrets have a particular odor that comes from their sebaceous glands, which secrete oil with a natural musky odor, and the animal’s anal scent glands can spray just like a skunk’s.

