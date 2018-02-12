Otis Ridge seeing more customers this winter season

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Blandford Ski Area closed for the season, Otis Ridge has gotten a lot more visitors.



The Season is going well so far, of course they prefer the colder weather.



For the past two months Otis Ridge has been honoring Blandford Ski Area’s season passes.

Blandford is closed this season while the new owners make improvements.



Blandford’s learn to ski school programs and high school race practice have been moved to Otis Ridge.

22News asked the general manager of Otis Ridge to find out how they have been dealing with a winter with rain and extended thaw periods.



“It’s been a crazy winter its had its ups and downs I just get happy every time it rains its gets colder after so we’ve been able to recover which were in the process of doing right now,” Eric Van Oostveen told 22News.

School vacation starts this Friday, so Otis Ridge expects crowds this weekend.