Northampton community center holds diaper drive and book swapping event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cultivate and Bloom Community Center in Northampton held their first ever Diaper Drive” and Book-swap.



The books and diapers will go directly toward local organizations in Northampton.

The Cultivate and Bloom Community Center is a co-working area that also provides child-care, so their members can bring their kids to work.



Monday’s fundraiser was an effort to provide necessary items for other families with young children. Owner Amy Lovelo told 22News the fundraiser gives children a chance to start reading at a young age at an affordable cost.



“Kids get bored with the books that they know so the book swap allows them to get new books at no cost,” said Lovelo.



Lovelo said dozens of books were donated and given out at today’s event.



The diapers will be donated to the little village organization while the books will be given to multiple non-profits in Northampton.