More potholes, more problems!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are losing tires and rims, along with money to potholes.



As temperatures continue to fluctuate, potholes continue to grow especially in West Springfield.



“Potholes that they covered up last year are beginning to open up again,” said Starr Corcoran of West Springfield. “I have already seen a couple people that have had blown tires.”

Although MassDOT has filled more than 2000 potholes so far this year, they’ve become difficult to avoid.

James Dodge also of West Springfield knows all too well the problems that come with potholes. He recently got a flat tire after driving along Route 5 in West Springfield.



Now he’s driving with just a donut, until he is able to replace it with another tire.



“I mean this is costing people a lot of money, this is costing me a fortune to fix this thing,” Dodge told 22News.



MassDOT said they are working on filling all the holes, but they can’t keep up with the dramatic temperature changes, causing them to fall behind.