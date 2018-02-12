Massachusetts State Police, MEMA join Nextdoor to connect with residents

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency have announced their partnership with Nextdoor, a private social network for neighborhoods.

The partnership makes Massachusetts the first state to have both its state police and emergency management agency on Nextdoor. It is designed to improve statewide and neighbor-to-neighbor communications.

MSP, @MassEMA, @DustinGFitch announce their agencies’ are beginning use of @Nextdoor social media platform. First State in nation to have SP and Emergency Mgt on the platform to provide public safety info to Mass. neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/0WleWYbda1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 12, 2018

“We strive to communicate with the citizens we serve through a variety of methods, including reaching out to them in a variety of social media forums,” said Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “We need to reach people where they live their lives, and our social media platforms, including this one, allow us to provide important public safety information directly to our communities.”

There are more than 2,400 Massachusetts neighborhoods connected on Nextdoor, including several neighborhoods in western Massachusetts.

Actually in Mass alone, there are 55 public safety agencies using Nextdoor. The previous tweet is saying we are the first in the Nation to have BOTH state police AND emergency management using it. pic.twitter.com/QAJGyqrSWB — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 12, 2018

It’s free and can be used to share information with neighbors including public safety issues, community events and activities, local services and lost pets.