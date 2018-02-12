Longtime Rep. John Scibak not running for re-election

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime State Rep. John Scibak announced Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election in November.

The South Hadley Democrat said in a statement sent to 22News that “It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve as state representative, and I am grateful to the residents of Easthampton, Hadley, Granby, and South Hadley for their support, and the trust they placed in me.”

Scibak said that he will miss his position as a representative for the Second Hampshire District, but felt that it was time for someone to step forward and share their talent and experience.

Scibak’s full statement is below:

“It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve as State Representative and I am grateful to the residents of Easthampton, Hadley, Granby and South Hadley for their support and the trust they placed in me.” “This has been the best job in the world and I know that I’ll miss it but the time has come for someone else to step forward and share their talent and expertise on behalf of the people of the Second Hampshire District.” “I’m making this announcement now in order to give prospective candidates time to consider a run, gather signatures, put together a campaign and reach out to the voters they hope to represent. Hopefully, they’ll realize it’s a lot easier being on the ballot than running a sticker campaign.” “During my tenure, we’ve made history and I hope that I helped to make a difference. Our efforts in support of equal marriage and access to health care for everyone set the stage for the rest of the country. I’m also proud of the legislation I filed which provided insurance coverage for hearing aids for children, better dental coverage for underserved populations, a comprehensive statewide program to prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome in Massachusetts, better services and opportunities for persons with disabilities, and direct wine shipment from vineyards to Massachusetts residents.” “I couldn’t have accomplished any of this without a great staff. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate because every one of them have gone above and beyond and recognize that constituent service is the most important thing that we do.” “I also need to thank my family for their patience, support and understanding. I was first elected to the South Hadley Select Board in 1991 and I’ve held elective office since then. That’s a lot of missed dinners, night and weekend events, and over 275,000 miles driving back and forth to Boston.” “Although I’m making this announcement today, there is still much to accomplish. I have my list of budget priorities and a number of bills which must get passed before I leave. So, I want to make the most of these next 10 months and finish strong.”