It’s not too late to shop for a Valentine’s Day gift

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The average consumer spends about $116 on Valentine’s Day, and with it only one day away, many are making their last minute orders.

Durocher Florist in West Springfield has seen an uptick in sales this week.

They started getting orders in for the big day about a month ago.

Although they encourage people to make their orders well in advance, it’s not too late to order something for that special someone.

“There will come a certain time on Valentine’s Day where, on Wednesday where we may start limiting our deliveries, but we will be here for pickups,” Peter Durocher, owner of Durocher Florist told 22News.

Red roses and tulips are the most popular.