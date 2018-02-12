Having diabetes doubles your risk of developing heart disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- If you have diabetes,you’re twice as likely to die of a heart attack when compared to someone without diabetes.

22News talked to a cardiologist at Baystate Medical Center about ways you can reduce your risks of dying of heart disease.

In the 1950’s and 1960’s, tobacco was most likely the culprit in a heart disease epidemic in the United States.

When more people quit smoking and medical experts figured out how to control our blood pressure and cholesterol, heart disease was also under control.

Now, there is another increase.

“We’ve seen an increase in heart disease in the last 5 years most likely due to the diabetes epidemic”, says Dr. Quinn Pack, a preventive cardiologist.

The leading cause of death in diabetics is heart disease. Obesity leads to diabetes. The more you can eat well, exercise, and control your blood sugars, the less of a risk you’ll have of developing heart disease.

“So, the more weight we lose the better our diabetes will be controlled and the less heart disease we’d have”, Pack says.

Doctors say the key to solving this new spike in heart disease is to curb one of its sources–the obesity and diabetes epidemic. We can do this by promoting healthy lifestyles and taking responsibility for how we treat our bodies.

.