Greenfield Water and Sewer rates up this year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes an increase in water and sewer rates in the City of Greenfield.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin announced the increased rates on Friday. Water rates increased 10 percent to $3.06 per hundred cubic feet, and sewer rates have increased 15 percent to $5.00 per hcf for the January 1 – June 30, 2018 billing cycle.

The average residential consumer in Greenfield will see their combined water and sewer bill increase less than $9 a month. They mayor said the increases pay for maintenance and upgrades to maintain the city’s high-quality system.

“This is part of our focus on infrastructure upgrades due to new laws and regulations and will help us move these projects forward in a fiscally responsible manner while keeping with our commitment to maintaining affordable water and sewer,” Martin said.

