Garbage left behind at Medina Street boat ramp

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are close to making an arrest after someone dumped their trash at the Medina Street boat ramp.

A 22News viewer contacted us Monday morning about garbage left behind at the Medina Street boat ramp along the Connecticut River in Chicopee.

Our crew found mattresses, food containers, and bags of trash left behind at the boat ramp.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News this is an open investigation and there are leads. He also said there are possible charges pending.