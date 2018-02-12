Five dead in Kentucky murder-suicide

(WSAZ) Five people are dead, including the gunman, after a murder-suicide in Johnson County, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the Flatgap area around 3:30 Saturday afternoon where they found Arlene and James Nickell dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies called Kentucky State Police and determined they were looking for the victims’ son, Joseph Nickell. Nickell’s own 19-year-old son was able to escape from the home unharmed and call for help.

Nickell’s car was spotted shortly after at an apartment on in Paintsville, where investigators found Lindsey and Patricia Vanhoose dead, as well as Nickell. Troopers say Lindsey was Nickell’s girlfriend and Patricia was her mother.

Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price says he has never seen anything like it in his law enforcement career.

“This has been a horrific murder spree. The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life. There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen.”

Price says a suicide note was later found at the first crime scene. The details of what was in the note are not being released at this time.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2BpDdYK