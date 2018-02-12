Families of opioid overdose victims sending letters to State House, White House

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Valentine’s Day, families who have lost loved ones due to opioid overdoses will be sending letters and photos to state and national government.

Thousands of people died last year due to the on-going opioid crisis, and families from Massachusetts are doing all they can to make sure others don’t endure the same suffering.

Team Sharing is a Facebook group that was started nationally by parents whose children died due to opioid overdoses. A woman from Brockton started a similar group here in Massachusetts.

The group will be sending cards to Governor Charlie Baker and President Donald Trump that contain a message and photo of their child.

Southampton resident Patricia Zielinski told 22News she sent a letter and a photo of her son David Lind to the White House earlier this week.

An Easthampton resident whose son died from an overdose just last year told 22News her son’s death changed her life forever.

“Our kids are way more than a statistic, more than just a number in this epidemic,” Wendy Werbiskis said. “They were beautiful people, and we don’t want any more parents to suffers the same type of losses that we suffered.”

Werbiskis told 22News that the parents of the group can no longer fight for their children but they will continue to fight for those who continue to struggle with this epidemic.