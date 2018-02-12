Congressman Neal hosts symposium on new federal tax law

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress passed the new tax law this past December, and that means big changes for tax preparers.

Congressman Richard Neal held a tax symposium in Springfield on Monday.

It was an opportunity for local tax preparers to familiarize themselves and ask questions about many of the provisions in the new law.

Congressman Neal told 22News people still have a lot of questions about how they’ll be impacted.

“There are, I think, in the suburbs, going to be challenges that come along with the deduction for homeowners,” Neal said. “And I think other parts of the tax law are certainly more complicated than reformers advertised.”

The guest speaker at Monday’s event was Thomas Barthold, Chief of Staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Barthold was a key adviser in drafting the legislation.