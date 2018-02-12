Committee files bill to increase renewable energy use

The proposal would prohibit construction of any new pipelines

By Published: Updated:
FILE- This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico's new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install solar-power systems for homeowners and utilities are bracing for Trump’s call on whether to slap tariffs on imported panels. The solar business in the U.S. has boomed in recent years, driven by falling prices for panels, thanks in part to cheap imports. That has made solar power more competitive with electricity generated from coal and natural gas. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan,File)

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change is filing a bill aimed at reducing air pollution and increasing the use of renewable energy. It’s called an “Act to Promote a Clean Energy Future.”

The Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change released the omnibus energy bill Monday. Committee chair, Senator Marc Pacheco said such a law would help create new jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and benefit public health.

“We believe this act, if it is enacted, will protect our public health here in the Commonwealth,” Pacheco said.

The bill includes measures aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy, such as solar, and diminishing the need for pipelines to carry more natural gas.

“We do not need new pipelines in Massachusetts. That we can, in fact, move forward as long as we embrace clean energy, renewable systems,” Pacheco said.

The proposal would prohibit construction of any new pipelines and protect landowners from intrusion by pipeline companies.

The bill still has a long way to go in the process before it can become law. It still needs approval in both the House and Senate, and eventually, Governor Baker’s signature.

Related Posts