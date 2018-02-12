Committee files bill to increase renewable energy use

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change is filing a bill aimed at reducing air pollution and increasing the use of renewable energy. It’s called an “Act to Promote a Clean Energy Future.”

The Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change released the omnibus energy bill Monday. Committee chair, Senator Marc Pacheco said such a law would help create new jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and benefit public health.

“We believe this act, if it is enacted, will protect our public health here in the Commonwealth,” Pacheco said.

The bill includes measures aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy, such as solar, and diminishing the need for pipelines to carry more natural gas.

“We do not need new pipelines in Massachusetts. That we can, in fact, move forward as long as we embrace clean energy, renewable systems,” Pacheco said.

The proposal would prohibit construction of any new pipelines and protect landowners from intrusion by pipeline companies.

The bill still has a long way to go in the process before it can become law. It still needs approval in both the House and Senate, and eventually, Governor Baker’s signature.