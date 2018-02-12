Pittsfield native Chris Mazdzer wins Silver in South Korea

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WWLP) – Chris Mazdzer, who was born in Pittsfield, won a silver medal in the men’s luge singles at the Winter Olympics, becoming the first American man to ever earn a medal in the event.

Mazdzer said “I really didn’t sleep very much. It’s a bigger moment but I thought, it was huge, and I didn’t finish drug testing until about one in the morning and then I saw my family and friends for another hour, I laid in bed, and it was just like I was at peace with myself but I still have so much energy from the day, it’s hard to contain.”

Mazdzer was 13th in his Olympic debut in 2010, and 13th again at the Sochi Games four years ago.

Felix Loch of Germany, who had won two Olympic titles in a row in the event, faltered in his final run.

Mazdzer was fourth after the first two heats on Saturday, a mere one-thousandth of a second away from a medal spot. Knowing the opportunity was there for the taking, he threw down a track-record time in his third heat jumping from fourth to second and closing the gap on Loch. In his final run, Mazdzer crossed the line knowing he clinched a medal. The only question was whether it would be silver or bronze. Loch was the only slider left, and his skid sealed the outcome.

Erin Hamlin, the flag-bearer at the Opening Ceremony for this year’s Olympics, won the first ever medal ― a bronze ― by an American woman in the luge singles in the 2014 Games in Sochi.

