Bill would increase the state’s reliance on renewable energy

BOSTON (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lawmakers have unveiled a bill that aims to sharply increase the state’s use of renewable energy.

The bill released Monday by the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change sets an overall goal of making the state 100 percent reliant on renewable energy by 2050.

The measure works toward that goal in part by pushing for more offshore wind power and hydroelectricity, increasing storage capacity for renewable energy, and expanding access to curbside charging stations for electronic vehicles.

The proposal would also prohibit construction of new pipeline infrastructure and place a 10-year moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking,” in Massachusetts.

Democratic Sen. Marc Pacheco said the bill would protect public health, create jobs, reduce greenhouses gas emissions and surpass the goals of the Paris climate accord.