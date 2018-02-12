Are you losing money if you don’t use natural gas to heat your home?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A flyer sent to residents from Columbia Gas claims you are losing money if you don’t have natural gas.

The mailer arrives less than two weeks after Columbia Gas announced customers average natural gas bills are going up by an average of $52 a month.

Columbia Gas Spokesperson Andrea Luppi told 22News natural gas through Columbia is still more cost effective — at an average of $2.14 per therm, compared to a state average of $3.15 per gallon for oil.

Even if your considering converting, some communities have moratorium on new natural gas hookups — and if you live on a newly paved road, you’ll likely have to wait 5 years before the town will give the gas company a permit to drill and hook you up.

Luppi told 22News about some money-saving resources.

“Call MassSave. MassSave does free home energy audits,” Luppi said. “And that’s really what you want to do. You want an expert to tell you where you can plug up the drafts coming in, where you can put in new insulation, and if it’s time to upgrade your appliances, what you should be looking for.”

Columbia Gas said the rates always get recalculated, so whether you have a wood burning stove, pellet, or oil–now is a good time to think about the future of your home heating to give you time to hire an inside contractor and get advice from the experts as the weather begins to warm up.