2 Ludlow women accused of shoplifting at Chicopee Walmart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Ludlow women are facing felony shoplifting charges after they allegedly tried to steal more than $1,225 worth of items from the Chicopee Walmart on Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the Memorial Drive store just after 10:00 Friday night for a report of two women actively shoplifting. Their investigation determined that 22-year-old Miranda Lavender and 25-year-old Pamela Moffat removed security sensors on two TVs, as well as other items, and tried to leave the store.

Wilk said one of the women tried to run away as a loss prevention officer spoke with them, but was caught by a Chicopee police officer who had just arrived to the store as backup.

Lavender and Moffat were arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation, a felony charge. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.