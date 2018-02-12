2 facing charges after attempted home invasion leaves 1 man dead, 20 pounds of marijuana seized

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Palmer residents are in police custody after a shooting on Calkins Road that left one man dead Sunday evening.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office, 21-year-old Dimitri Bryant is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana after police responded to a reported home invasion that resulted in one man had being shot at a home on Calkins Road.

The DA’s office said Bryant was involved in the shooting after the unidentified deceased entered his home with the intent to rob him.

When officers got to the Calkins Road home, the Hampden DA’s office said they found the robbery suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office added that when they entered the home on Calkin’s Road, police found 20 pounds of marijuana, $32,875, THC products, and packaging supplies in the home the attempted robbery took place.

Samuel Comstock, 39, also of Palmer, suspected to be a possible accomplice to the deceased was located by police and taken into custody on unrelated charges. The DA’s office said Comstock was found with a n illegal shotgun in his bedroom.

Bryant was arraigned in Palmer on Monday.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash with conditions including turning in his passport, ordered to stay in the State of Massachusetts, report to probation weekly, and remain drug and alcohol free.

The DA’s office said the incident continues to be an open and ongoing investigation. Additional charges from State Police assigned to the DA’s office are possible.