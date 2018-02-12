Man arrested after allegedly holding family members against will in Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with an incident overnight, in which two family members were allegedly held inside a Fletcher Circle home against their will.

Twenty-three year-old Marvin Smith was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing during his arraignment in Chicopee District Court Monday. Smith has been charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, disturbance while carrying a firearm, and two counts of assault with intent to murder on persons over 60 years-old.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the incident started when dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:17 a.m. about a possibly armed man who was making threats and holding family members against their will.

When police got there, members of the special response and crisis response teams set up a perimeter around the house, and were able to get the two family members out of the home safely. Their investigation determined that a 23-year-old man was still inside the home armed with a handgun.

Smith allegedly tried to leave the home numerous times, but was unable to leave the yard due to the perimeter police had set up. Just after 5:00 in the morning, Wilk said the suspect came out of the front door with a backpack. He was taken into custody immediately, and the handgun was seized from his backpack.