What you need to know if your car gets damaged from potholes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even if you have car insurance, you need to make sure you have collision insurance coverage to make sure your car is covered for pothole damage. But even then, your claim would be an at fault claim, and coverage isn’t guaranteed.

If it is covered, you’ll have to go through your deductible first. Filing a claim you could risk your premium going up, meaning more money coming out of your wallet.

Frequent freezing and thawing periods this winter are helping potholes form, and potholes that are already there get bigger. MassDOT has fixed more than 2 thousand pot holes this year alone and it’s costed taxpayers 250 thousand dollars.