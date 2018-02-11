West Springfield police searching for robbery suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is believed to have committed an armed robbery on Friday.

The F.L. Roberts car wash located on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield was robbed at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday.

The male suspect approached a car wash attendant on foot, then was last seen running away from the gas station down New Bridge Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.