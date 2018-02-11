Two women rescued from flooded road in Springfield cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters rescued two women Sunday at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Two women – one 87 years old, the other woman 89 – had been stranded in their car that got stuck in a flooded roadway.
Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters carried the two women to safety from their car.
The rescued women are both okay.
