Two women rescued from flooded road in Springfield cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters rescued two women Sunday at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Two women – one 87 years old, the other woman 89 – had been stranded in their car that got stuck in a flooded roadway.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters carried the two women to safety from their car.

The rescued women are both okay.

