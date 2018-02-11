Two veteran police officers killed in the line of duty Saturday

(NBC) – Two Ohio police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Police say they received a 911 hang-up call around noon from a home north of Columbus. When officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering arrived at the home, they were immediately shot at.

Officer Joering died outside the home, while officer Morelli died at the hospital.

Police have identified 30-year-old “Quentin Lamar Smith” as the suspect.

The police chief held a news conference about the two fallen officers. Chief Joe Morbitzer said, “We will miss both of these officers because they were pillars in our department. They were the ones people went to.”

Officer Morelli was 54-years-old and a 29-year veteran on the force. Officer Joering was 39-years-old and a 16-year veteran on the force.

Local police departments paid their respects to the fallen officers:

Copyright 2018 NBC News / WCMH