Springfield’s Vietnamese community celebrates New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s thriving Vietnamese community had much to celebrate Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds filled the Cedars banquet hall to celebrate the Vietnamese New Year, the year of the dog.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped by, as he does for all their observances.

The more than 5,000 immigrants from Vietnam have become an interracial part of the Forest Park neighborhood where they live, and own shops and restaurants.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “Our Vietnamese American community has been loyal to the city of Springfield. They’re industrious, I go back with them almost 20 years and they’ve been good friends to me.”

The sense of occasion was heightened with the placement of the iconic images filling the banquet hall reminding them of their native land in southeast Asia.

