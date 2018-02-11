Springfield’s Smead Arena hosts skating event celebrating all things USA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With NBC’s winter Olympic coverage so much on our minds, Springfield’s Smead Arena’s public skating event Sunday afternoon couldn’t have come at a better time.

The nearly two hour event attracted families from all over western Massachusetts.

Young people 22News spoke with, said the 22News coverage of the Olympics heightened their pleasure on the Smead Arena ice.

“It feels awesome”, Dairy Rodriguez of Springfield said, “Every time I think of that person, it feels like I’m doing it, it’s a wonderful feeling.” Another Springfield resident, Leila Rodriguez told 22News, “Because it feels like I’m really at the Olympics and I like skating.”

The theme of Sunday afternoon’s Smead Arena public skating event was to celebrate all things USA.