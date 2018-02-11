Potholes causing trouble for drivers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fluctuating temperatures are causing more potholes to form.

“But they’ve been doing it for years, over under the bridge, by you guys” said Grygiel. That was a Chicopee man expressing his grievances, over potholes on Chicopee street, near 22News.

Cars going well above the speed limit on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, made avoiding crater size potholes, almost impossible.

Frequent freezing and thawing periods are too blame.

MassDOT is trying to keep up with problem, By filling potholes, as they are identified. DOT created a website, where residents can report potholes. So far this year, MassDOT has filled more than 2000 potholes.

Rich Grygiel of Chicopee told 22News, “One rainstorm like this, all the streets will be worst today than they were yesterday.”

Our 22News storm team Meterologist Jennifer Pagliei agrees. “We’re going to continue to see above average temperatures. And this is kinda early for this time of year, for potholes to be forming. You usually don’t see this until later on in the season” said, Pagliei.

Which means, we’ll be dodging more pot holes as they continue to form, hitting a pothole can cost you anywhere from $100 to $600 dollars depending on the damage. It’s just the way it goes around here. You get use to it.

So drive slow and do your best to avoid them.