Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma will stop promoting opioids to physicians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This announcement is coming after widespread criticism of the ways drug-makers market addictive painkillers.

At least 14 states have sued Purdue, and many cities including Greenfield and Springfield in Western Massachusetts. The suits accuse pharmaceutical companies of pushing doctors to sell addictive painkillers.

The drug-maker said it will inform doctors on Monday and that sales reps will no longer be visiting physician offices to discuss opioid products. They will cut their sales force in half to about 200 sales reps. Doctors with questions about opioids will be directed to the company’s medical affairs department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 42 thousand overdose deaths in 2016 were linked to opioids.