CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mysterious hole in the ground.

A 22News viewer called to report what he says is an unknown sinkhole in his front yard.

The resident at 98 Empire Street in Chicopee told 22News he’s contacted the city’s DPW but they haven’t identified what’s causing the hole.

They’ve put a barrel on top of it to keep people from stepping in it.

The homeowner said the road was reconstructed several years ago and he thinks it might have something to do with that.