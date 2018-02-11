Mounds of trash continue to be an issue at a Chicopee Village Townhome

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News shot video of the trash a month ago, when it was getting picked up by maintenance staff.

22News came back Sunday night to find that although there may not be as much trash as a month ago, it still remains to be an issue.

Property Management told 22News that the problem stems from a lack of dumpsters in the complex and that they have been telling their tenants not to drop their trash on the road.

One tenant from the Chicopee Village residence who declined to share her identity spoke with 22News, “I have to keep my trash in my house”. She says she hasn’t been able to take out her trash because she doesn’t know where to put it, “I don’t think it’s safe for the kids or for us to drive through, sometimes it goes out onto the street. It could bring animals or skunks around and you can’t go outside because their is animals around.”

Chicopee DPW Director Jeff Neece told 22News the city pays waste management to pick up the trash, but he said it’s up to property management to contact waste management if a pickup is missed.

Management told 22News they’re working to get more dumpsters in the 290 unit complex.