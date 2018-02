PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Police Lt. Christopher Burns told 22News one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear how badly he was hurt or what circumstances led to the shooting. Lt. Burns called it a disturbance.

He told 22News he anticipates giving out more information in the days to come.

The man was shot on 1100 block of Calkins Street.

Palmer Police were assisted by Monson Police and State Police attached to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.