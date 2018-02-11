Kacey Bellamy continues to inspire local residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local hockey star entered the Olympic stage for the 3rd time in her career today.

Matthew Gordon-Macey, from Brattleboro, VT told 22News, “Well if you have dedication and hard work then anything’s possible.”

That’s the message local hockey star Kacey Bellamy sends to hockey players across Western Massachusetts and New England.

The 30-year-old hockey defenseman graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2009 and now plays in the National Women’s Hockey League, Boston Pride.

Sailor Cohen who is from Bernardston added, “It’s nice to know there are more girls playing hockey. I want to go to the Olympics one day just like her.”

Kacey Bellamy is no stranger to playing here at Amelia Park. She grew up playing hockey in Westfield. And now she has the chance to win her third Olympic medal in Pyeongchang.

Kacey played in both the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games.

Both times the US took home the Silver medal.

Kacey and the women’s USA hockey team won their first game of this year’s Olympics against Finland 3-1.

They’ll play again Tuesday against Olympic Athletes from Russia.