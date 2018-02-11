Jankowiak Wins Saturday TQ Midget Race Bonsignore Claims Indoor TQ Midget Championship In Albany

ALBANY, NY (WWLP) – Andy Jankowiak took down the win in the 40 lap TQ Midget race Saturday at the Times Union Arena in Albany, NY in the Indoor Auto Racing season finale. Jankowiak took the lead from pole sitter Tim Buckwalter six laps into the 40 lap race and did not look back.

Tim Buckwalter finished second in the event and Timmy Catalano finished third. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Justin Bonsignore finished 11th after having problems with the motor.

Jankowiak was the leading the event on Friday and was sent to the rear for a racing incident. He told 22News that the win on Saturday night was not redemption and that it was just another day.

” If I had won yesterday (Friday). I would’ve done the same thing today. Like I say, yesterday was yesterday. Things didn’t go our way and I didn’t agree with what happened but that’s what happened. It would’ve been easy just to dwell on that and let that change what was possible today and we didn’t.” Jankowiak Said

Jankowiak felt when the team rebounded on Saturday that it showed a lot of character and that it is a step in the right direction.

” To be able to come back and do that. It’s a lot of confidence for me going into the outdoor season.” Jankowiak Said

Tim Buckwalter told 22News on how the track was a little better and that it was fast.

” It was kind of changing throughout the race. Gotta thank Mark Lafler and Timex Morgan for the opportunity and the crew.” Buckwalter Said

Timmy Catalano came from the 15th position and just kept plugging away. He told 22News that the car was great on the bottom.

” We took them when we could. A third place is nothing to hang our heads about coming here and racing against this great competition.” Catalano Said

Justin Bonsignore took down the TQ Midget championship He knew there was something with the motor during the race

Bonsignore also won the TC Memorial Cup in honor of Ted Christopher. Christopher was a tough contender when it came to Indoor racing. Bonsignore told 22News it was fun to come watch TC race.

” We became good friends the last few years. It was tough when he lost him last year and then when the Sammons started the Memorial Cup in his honor. It was something you say wow I want that even more.” Bonsignore Said

Bonsignore thought Christopher brought indoor racing to a whole new level.

” Oh without a doubt. He’s one of the guys that some people might not liked what he did to the indoor series. He came in with purpose built cars and purpose built motors.” Bonsignore Said

Indoor Racing saw all different drivers from different forms of racing from asphalt to dirt to see this past weekend.

Keith Rocco was one of those drivers. He told 22News that it was fun and something to do during the winter.

” Its definitely a lot of work. These cars don’t react like modifieds. It took us a race or two to figure it out where we knew what to make for adjustments.” Rocco Said

Rocco believes the level of competition is pretty fierce. Scott Fearn out of Wilbraham owns the car as he bought it last October.

Andrew Molleur is only 14 years old as he was racing in the TQ Midgets this weekend. He told 22News its a cool experience to race with the other drivers and grew up watching.

Ron Silk made his debut in Indoor racing this past weekend racing in the TQ Midgets. He failed to qualify for both races. It took him sometime to get used to the car

Silk told 22News what is so special about indoor racing is the TQ Midgets are fun to drive and there is not much to do during the winter as there is no racing going on.

With the Daytona 500 fast approaching next Sunday, there is plenty of racing going on down in Florida. Silk is planning to race a modified at New Smyrna Speedway this upcoming week.

Nick DelCampo took down the win in the Slingshots. Cody Kline took down the Slingshots championship.

Tyler Brown took down the win in the Champ Karts. Cale Ross took down the championship in Atlantic City back in January as the event for the Champ Karts was non points.

